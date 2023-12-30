Panaji, Dec 30 (PTI) The Goa police on Saturday arrested seven members of a gang, all hailing from Mumbai, for allegedly stealing high-end mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh during the Sunburn EDM festival.

The police have seized 29 mobile phones of different brands, which the accused stole from concertgoers during the three-day festival, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Also Read | Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi Amid Cheers and Claps (Watch Video).

The police had received complaints about mobile phone thefts since the music festival began on December 28, he said.

The Anjuna police were already prepared for such incidents and policemen in plain clothes were deployed at the venue to keep a watch on such elements, the official said.

Also Read | Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on Saturday, December 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)