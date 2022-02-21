Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Monday filed a complaint with the police's Cyber Crime Cell stating that his official Facebook page had been hacked and inappropriate messages were being posted on it.

“My verified Facebook page, 'Vijai Sardesai' has been hacked. I understand that inappropriate messages are being posted from this page. I apologise if you have received them,” he tweeted, adding that he had also approached Facebook for necessary action.

Sardesai had contested from Fatorda in the Goa Assembly polls, results of which will be declared on March 10.

