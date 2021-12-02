Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar, accusing him of indulging in "anti-party activities" and for "continuously hobnobbing" with the BJP, which rules the state.

The notice comes amid reports that Salgaonkar is all set to join the BJP on Friday, ending his four-and-a-half-year-long stint with the GFP as a legislator from the Saligao constituency in North Goa.

The Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held early next year.

The notice issued to Salgaonkar reads, "This has reference to your behaviour and conduct which have warranted the issuance of this show cause notice, so as to elicit a response, if any, from you."

However, when contacted, Salgaonkar denied being involved in any anti-party activities and said that he has not received any show-cause notice from his party.

In the notice, the GFP said that for the last couple of months, the party has been continuously receiving reports from its workers in Saligao, and from party local leaders "about your constant anti-party activities".

"On January 31, 2021, we as elected MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, had publicly taken an oath before Dev Bodgeshwar (temple in Mapusa) to never align with the BJP under any circumstances in the future. In spite of that you have been continuously hobnobbing with the BJP and their General Secretary (Organisation) Satish Dhond," the notice reads.

The GFP has said that on November 30, 2021, BJP's MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserratte, made clear remarks to the media that one of the GFP MLAs, who was missing during the trip to Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is soon going to embrace the BJP.

"Inspite of this news going viral, there was no denial or clarification from your side," the notice reads.

The GFP said that Salgaonkar's behaviour and conduct during the past few months clearly indicated that his intent is to work with the BJP for "personal gains", thereby compromising the values and policies of the party.

"In spite of several reminders for the past six months, you have not shown any interest in the activities of the party. You have not constituted the block committee, Women Forward committee, Youth Forward committee despite several reminders by the party," the notice reads.

