Delhi, December 2: Delhi police arrested two accused for allegedly assaulting and stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in Raghubir Nagar on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Dablu Singh, a resident of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar. As per the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night over a personal feud between the two accused and the victim.

The arrested duo have been identified as Farhan (20), Shahlam (24) both residents of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar. "Police received an information from Guru Govind Singh Hospital regarding a person's death, who was stabbed by some people", reported HT, quoting DCP Urvija Goel as saying. Hyderabad Stabbing: Spurned Lover Stabs Woman 18 Times, Victim in Critical Condition.

As per the police, the victim was friends with the sister of one of the arrested men. The accused had threatened the victim to stay away from his sister. The victim was attacked by the two accused then stabbed him in the neck and fled. The victim reached the hospital by himself. However, he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered a case under sections murder and destruction of evidence of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

