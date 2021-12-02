OnePlus RT price in India has been tipped online. According to a report OnePlus RT could be priced in India at Rs 39,999 or Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The company is also rumoured to launch the 6GB + 128GB variant at around Rs 34,999. A previous report had revealed that the OnePlus RT might be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000. OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

The handset is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT which was launched in China in October 2021. In addition to this, it is reported that the launch of the OnePlus RT will also affect the price of the OnePlus 9R. The 9R phone could be made available at Rs 34,999. OnePlus RT is said to be launched in India on December 16, 2021, along with the OnePlus Buds Z2.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus RT is likely to carry a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and will get a 50MP main camera, a 16MP secondary shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. The device will get connectivity options such as GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

