Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday visited the Canacona taluka as part of "Sampurna Goa Yatra" and disbursed financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the 15 dialysis patients at a function organised at village Panchayat Shristhal.

Governor's spouse Reetha Sreedharan Pillai and Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar also accompanied him during his day-long visit.

During his visit, the Governor said that one can see hard work, commitment to society and enthusiasm in villages here.

"Mahatma Gandhiji said self-reliance villages will make India a fully developed country. Cities are developing which is good but villages should also be developed. People are supreme in democracy and I am very happy to fulfil the duty of serving the people of Goa," he said.

The Governor further said, "We are trying to make Raj Bhavan people-oriented. Goa is a beautiful gift on earth and the temples, churches and mosques in this State are also a gift of fine architecture and cultural tradition."

"Whenever I visit temples and churches - unity and diversity are displayed by everyone. People from different religions maintain good relations in Goa, the Governor pointed out," he added.

During his day-long visit to Canacona, the Governor also interacted with the Sarpanch and members of the village Panchayats of Shristhal, Cola, Agonda, Poinguinim, Gaodongrem, Cotigao and Loliem.

He assured the local elected representatives of full assistance in their future endeavours after the Sarpancha presented a brief report of the development activities in their areas. (ANI)

