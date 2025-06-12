Panaji (Goa) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Government of Goa has declared state mourning for a day on June 13 in view of the crash incident in Gujarat's Ahmdebad on Thursday, involving a London-bound Air India flight.

In a notification, the Goa government said that on June 13, all government-supported festive programmes, public celebrations, and official entertainment will remain cancelled or postponed.

"In view of the tragic plane crash that occurred earlier today in Ahmedabad, resulting in the unfortunate loss of several lives, and as an expression of sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved families, the Government of Goa hereby declares State Mourning for one day on 13th June 2025. During the period of mourning, all Government-supported festive programmes, public celebrations, and official entertainment shall remain cancelled or postponed," the notification stated.

"All Heads of Departments, Government Corporations, and Autonomous Bodies are hereby directed to ensure strict adherence to the above instructions," it added.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Air India flight crashed into the doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter.

Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airlines said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has mobilised three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the crash site to aid rescue operations.

The Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency helpline number for assistance and information related to the crash. "Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359," Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X. (ANI)

