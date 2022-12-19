Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) The Goa government on Monday launched its Drone Policy 2022 to position Goa as one of the key states in the country's drone ecosystem and promote manufacturing, innovation and provide value-added services.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the policy, under which drone design, manufacturing, testing and maintenance facilities will be promoted in the state.

Sawant also inaugurated an additive manufacturing hub at the head office of Information and Technology department in the presence of Minister Rohan Khaunte in Panaji.

Talking to reporters, Khaunte said the drone policy aims to position Goa as a key state in India's drone ecosystem, by harnessing opportunities to promote manufacturing, innovation, generate employment and provide value-added services in the state.

The policy will encourage the use of drones for innovative delivery of citizen services with a focus on agriculture, forestry, horticulture, healthcare, mining and tourism, the minister said.

“The stress is also to build institutional and academic capacity on drone technology within the state. It will also increase awareness of the technology among public and private sector entities through technology conclaves in the state,” Khaunte said.

The policy will support drone technology start-ups and ‘Make in India' initiative in drones and drone component manufacturing and generate employment opportunities for Goans, he said.

Apart from this, the policy aims to build talent in drone technologies by generating curiosity among students from early years and creating necessary curriculum.

