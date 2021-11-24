Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) At least 22 people tested positive for coronavirus, while none died of the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates ‘Chiraag Project’ at Krishi Madai Programme in Bastar.

With this, the tally of infections reached 1,78,731 and the toll stood at 3,378, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Lynched By Group Of 15 People Over Suspicion Of Being Thief In Surat; 7 Arrested.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,75,107, after 20 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 246 active cases.

As many as 2,873 swabs were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 15,31,662, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,731, new cases 22, death toll 3,378, discharged 1,75,107, active cases 246, samples tested till date 15,31,662.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)