Panaji, Jul 13 (PTI) A Goa resident who absconded after allegedly providing fake documents for seeking a passport has been apprehended from Chennai, police said on Sunday.

Pankaj Choure, resident of Khorlim village near Mapusa town in North Goa, allegedly submitted forged documents via the online portal for passport applications, a police spokesperson said.

He had an appointment at the passport office in Patto in Panaji on June 30. During the interaction with the accused, the passport officer suspected foul play, the police said.

"The accused fled the passport office and then went missing. The document verification later revealed that the address on the Aadhaar Card provided by him was fake," the spokesperson said.

The police launched a search using both technical and human intelligence and traced Choure to Chennai, the official said.

The accused was apprehended on Saturday by a Panjim police team with the assistance of their Chennai counterparts and was being brought back to Goa, the official said.

"He would be formally placed under arrested once he is brought back to Goa," the police said.

