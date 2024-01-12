North Goa (Goa) [India], January 12 (ANI): Calangute Police on Friday took Suchana Seth, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa to the service apartment to "recreate the scene of the crime."

The accused, identified as Suchana Seth, was arrested earlier for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa.

Meanwhile, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh earlier told ANI that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation process.

"These are preliminary days of investigation. Till now, what the investigators have told us is that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation. We will confront the accused with evidence found," he said.

DGP Singh said that they have 90 days to file the chargesheet.

"We have 90 days to file the chargesheet. We have collected all the pieces of evidence. The preliminary investigation is underway. We will appreciate and confront the evidence to figure out the motive of the crime. We will bring this incident to a logical end," he told ANI.

The accused also underwent a regular medical examination under the supervision of police.

Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-colored stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

Police further stated upon their inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

"The police reached the hotel and tried to contact the woman through the driver. The police inquired about the woman's son, and she said that the child had been staying at a friend's place. However, the police found the address provided by the woman to be fake," the police official said.

"Accordingly, the driver was asked to take the car to the police station, and on checking the luggage, the police found the body of the boy," the Superintendent of Police added.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered in the matter and the Goa court has remanded the accused to six-day police custody. (ANI)

