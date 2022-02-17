Panaji, Feb 17 (PTI) Goa on Thursday reported 103 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With the addition, the overall caseload reached 2,44,508, while the death toll went up to 3,785, it said.

As 481 patients recuperated during the day, the recovery tally rose to 2,39,496. There are 1,227 active cases in the state.

"A total of 1,801 tests were conducted on Thursday, which took the overall test count of the coastal state to 18,61,114," an official said.

