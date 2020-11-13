Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) With the addition of 156 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 45,761 on Friday, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, the deaths of two patients during the day took the coastal state's toll to 658, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the state rose to 43,388 after 192 patients were discharged from various facilities, he said.

There are currently 1,715 active cases in the state, the official said, adding that 1,551 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,761, new cases 156, death toll 658, discharged 43,338, active cases 1,715, samples tested till date 3,20,092.

