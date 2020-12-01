Panaji, Dec 1 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 161 to reach 48,124 on Tuesday, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 690 as two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered persons in the state rose to 46,068 with 128 persons getting discharged on Tuesday.

The number of active cases is now 1,366, the official said.

"A total of 2,048 samples were tested during the day," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,124, new cases 161, death toll 690, discharged 46,068, active cases 1,366, samples tested to date 3,48,871.

