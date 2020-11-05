Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) As many as 172 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 238 recovered from the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

With this, the coastal state's COVID-19 tally reached 44,544 and the number of recoveries rose to 41,849, the official said.

Apart from this, the deaths of four more patients took the toll in the state to 630, he said.

There are currently 2,065 patients undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that 1,586 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,544, new cases 172, death toll 630, discharged 41,849, active cases 2,065, samples tested till date 3,08,011.

