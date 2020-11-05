Niwari, November 5: Prahlad, who is trapped in a 200-feet deep borewell, is not moving, said Niwari District Collector on Thursday. Prahlad, 3, accidentally fell into the borewell yesterday which was dug by his father. Meanwhile, the administration is providing oxygen regularly and the rescue operation continues in Setupurabarah village of Madhya Pradesh. The Army has also been engaged.

"We are providing oxygen regularly, but can't comment on his health. He’s not making movement. Using a thermometer to check temperature can move soil and push him deeper," Niwari District Collector was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. A parallel borewell was being dug to reach Prahlad. Prahlad's father Harikishan had dug a borewell at his farm. The pit was open and a big iron utensil had been kept to close its mouth.

Harikishan's son Prahlad was playing near the pit. He had removed the utensil and accidentally fell into the pit, news agency IANS reported. "The child is at the depth of around 49 feet, and 45 feet digging has been done as of now. The administration was working throughout the night. The whole country is praying for the child," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told IANS. Telangana: 3-Year-Old Boy, Dies After Falling Into 120 Feet Open Borewell in Medak District.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured that Prahlad would be rescued soon. "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I'm confident that soon he'll be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," the Chief Minister had tweeted.

