Panaji, May 10 (PTI) Goa recorded 2,804 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1,21,650 on Monday, while 50 more patients died, a state health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 1,729 as 50 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether, 87,659 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery in the state so far, including 2,367 during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 32,262 active cases, the official said.

"With 6,107 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 7,18,422,he added.

