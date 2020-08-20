Panaji, Aug 20 (PTI) As many as 424 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Goa on Thursday, taking the tally to 13,099, an official from the health department said.

While 350 patients were discharged from treatment facilities in the coastal state, two persons succumbed to the infection, the official said.

At least 9,063 patients have recovered from the infection and 126 persons have died of it so far, he said.

"Of 3,144 samples that were tested, results of 2,209 came out negative and 424 were reported positive," the official said, adding that 511 reports are awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,099, new cases 424, deaths 126, discharged 9,063, active cases 3,910, samples tested till date 1,75,100.

