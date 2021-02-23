Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) With the addition of 57 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 54,648 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

As many as 41 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stood at 788 and the number of recoveries reached 53,381, he said.

There are currently 479 active cases in the state, the official said.

As many as 1,776 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,85,451, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,648, new cases 57, death toll 788, discharged 53,381, active cases 479, samples tested till date 4,85,451.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)