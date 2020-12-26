Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 50,595, after 61 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

With the death of three more patients during the day, the coastal state's toll stood at 731, the official said.

As many as 87 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 48,913, he said.

There are currently 951 active cases in the state, the official said.

With 1,205 new tests conducted during the day, the total of 3,91,084 samples have been tested in the state till date, he added.

