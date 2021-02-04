Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) As many as 79 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the count of infections in the coastal state reached 53,717 and the toll rose to 770, the official said.

At least 56 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 52,165, he said.

Currently, there are 782 active cases in the coastal state, the official said.

With the addition of 1,938 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,58,068, he added.

