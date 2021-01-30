Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,357, after 93 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 76 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while no casualties were reported in the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the coastal state has reached 51,831 and the toll stood at 766, he said.

Currently, there are 759 active cases in the state, he said.

With the addition of 1,882 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,49,280, the official said.

