Panaji, Dec 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,79,965 on Friday after 67 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,518, an official said.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Series 5G India Launch Set for January 5, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

So far, 1,75,994 people have been discharged post recovery, including 43 on Friday, leaving the state with an active caseload of 453, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Man Lured With 'Call Boy' Job Duped of Rs 1.54 Lakh by Women in Mumbai.

With 1,902 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,07,977, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,965, new cases 67, death toll 3518, discharged 175994, active cases 453, samples tested till date 16,07,977.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)