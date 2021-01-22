Panaji, Jan 22 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 70 and reached 52,782 on Friday, a health department official said.

The virus claimed the life of one patient during the day, which took the state's death toll to 758, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 51,170 as 80 of them got discharge on Friday.

The number of active cases is now 854, the official said.

"With 1,694 tests conducted during the day, the total number of tests held so far in the state went up to 4,36,519," he added.

