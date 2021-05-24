Panaji, May 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,47,861 on Monday with the addition of 1,401 cases, while the day also saw 38 people succumbing to the infection and 2,362 recovering, said an official.

The state's death toll stands at 2,421 and the number of people discharged so far is 1,29,162, leaving it with an active caseload of 16,278, the official said.

With 3,963 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,91,940, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,47,861, new cases 1401, death toll 2421, discharged 129162, active cases 16278, samples tested till date 7,91,940.

