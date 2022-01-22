Panaji, Jan 22 (PTI) Goa reported 2,691 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,27,856, while eight deaths increased the toll to 3,602, an official said.

The cases were detected from 7,229 tests at a positivity rate of 37.22 per cent, he pointed out.

So far, 2,02,871 people have been discharged post recovery, including 3,274 during the day, leaving the state with 21,383 active cases, he said.

The number of tests conducted in Goa so far was 17,74,237, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,27,856, new cases 2691, death toll 3602, discharged 202871, active cases 21383, samples tested till date 1774237.

