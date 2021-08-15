Panaji, Aug 15 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,72,506 and the toll to 3,171, a state health official said.

With 85 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,68,423, leaving the state with 912 active cases, the official said.

With 4,860 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa went up to 11,28,724, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,506, new cases 75, death toll 3,171, discharged 1,68,423, active cases 912, samples tested till date 11,28,724.

