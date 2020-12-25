Panaji, Dec 25 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 80 and reached 50,534 on Friday, while 101 people got discharged, taking the state's recovery count to 48,826, an official said.

The number of people who have died due to the infection is 728, leaving the state with 980 active cases, he added.

With 1,669 more tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 3,89,879.

