Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 93 and reached 55,851 on Saturday, while the death toll touched 805 and the recovery count stood at 54,297, an official said.

One death was reported on Saturday, while 70 people were discharged, leaving the coastal state with an active caseload of 767, he added.

With 1,496 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,12,999.

