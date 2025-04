Panaji, Apr 7 (PTI) For the first time, schools in Goa have advanced the new academic year to April from June, with authorities saying most of the students were happy with the new arrangement but a few complained about the hot weather.

As classes commenced on Monday, schools across the coastal state witnessed about 90 per cent attendance, the authorities said.

The academic year was preponed as part of the National Education Policy implemented in the state.

As per government data, there are 2,153 schools operating classes 5 to 12 in the state.

On Monday, classes were started for the students of standards 6th to 12th.

State Education Secretary Prasad Lolienkar in the morning visited various schools in capital Panaji to check the attendance and the response of students on the first day of the new academic year.

"We also wanted to know whether students are upset because of preponing of the academic year. There is 90 per cent attendance in schools across Goa, some schools have reported 100 per cent attendance also. All the students have come willingly," he said.

Lolienkar, who interacted with the students, said most of them were happy with the start of the academic session from April.

"Some students were, however, upset," he said adding they complained about the heat.

Lolienkar said 80 per cent students were happy with the government's decision to prepone the new academic session.

"We also took other feedback on the National Education Policy and what are the expectations of the students," he said.

Lolienkar said students told him that they want sports coaching at the school level.

"The students said sports infrastructure should be created in the schools," he added.

