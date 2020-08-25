Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from Colvale central jail near here in Goa on Tuesday, an official said.

Hemraj Bharadwaj escaped when he was allowed to move out of the jail compound to dump garbage in afternoon, said Inspector General of Prisons Gurudas Pilarnkar.

He said a hunt has been on to trace the runaway prisoner, who has been facing trial in a narcotics case. PTI

