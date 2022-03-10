Panaji (Goa) [India], March 10 (ANI): As the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 12 seats in the 40-member assembly in Goa, BJP leader and Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Goans have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people of Goa have given us a clear majority. We will get 20 seats or even 1-2 seats more. People have shown faith in PM Modi", said Fadnavis.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming MacBook Air Likely To Come With New Design & More Colours: Report.

Exuding confidence in forming a BJP government in Goa, Fadnavis said that Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) would also be allying with BJP in Goa along with other Independent candidates.

"Independent candidates are coming with us. MGP is also coming with us and taking all together, we will form our government", BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Join Celebrations at BJP Headquarter in Delhi.

In Goa, where predictions were for a hung assembly, due to a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP.

In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)