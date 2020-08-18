Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa rose by 339 to 12,333 on Tuesday, state health department said.

With five deaths in the day, the toll went up to 116, it said.

A total of 298 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,356.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,333, new cases 339, deaths 116, discharged 8,356, active cases 3,861, samples tested till date 1,70,125.

