Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Goa crossed the 3,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 157 cases, the state health department said.

The case count in the state now stands at 3,108, it said.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

The death toll mounted to 19 with a 55-year-old man admitted to the ESI hospital in Margao town succumbing to the infection on Thursday, it added.

A total of 143 patients were discharged after their recovery from various Covid Care centres across the state, the department said.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the coastal state is 1,272, it said.

Of the 5,812 samples tested on Thursday, 2,001 were found negative, while the results of 3,654 others are still awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 3,108, new cases: 157, deaths: 19, discharged: 1,817, active cases: 1,272, Samples tested till date: 1,01,554.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)