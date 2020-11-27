Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 150 and reached 47,491 on Friday, while the toll increased by one to touch 686, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 45,492 after 152 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,313 active cases, he added.

A total of 2,645 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,491, new cases 150, death toll 686, discharged 45,492, active cases 1,313, samples tested till date 3,42,681.

