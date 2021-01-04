Panaji, Jan 4 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 40 and reached 51,335 on Monday, while two patients died and 88 recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll now stands at 743 and 49,741 people have been discharged, leaving the coastal state with 851 active cases, he added.

With 1,177 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,04,788.

