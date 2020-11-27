Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) After a sluggish fiscal due to COVID-19, Goa's economy is recovering, with the revenue collection touching 70 per cent in November as compared to the year-ago period, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said the revenue collection of the state had hit the bottom with just 10 per cent in April 2020 soon after the COVID-19 outbreak started as the lockdown had stalled the economic activities.

"The revenue collection has picked up since the Unlock phase started and as of November, it has touched 70 per cent. It will improve further in the months to come," the chief minister said.

He said that the state has received Rs 10-15 crore from the Centre to tackle COVID-19, while the latter has also funded purchase of various equipment like ventilators.

Meanwhile, Sawant said that a decision on double tracking a railway line passing through the state will be taken after consulting Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

He also said that the issue of reducing coal handling capacity at Goa's Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) would be taken up during the upcoming visit of Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The proposal of double tracking of the South Western Railway line has been opposed by a section of people and the opposition parties, claiming that it is being done to help coal handling companies to transport their cargo from MPT to their plants in Karnataka.

Sawant said the issue of double-tracking and the opposition for it has been put forth before Railway Minister.

"The minister will take call on it," he said.

