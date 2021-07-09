Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Lieutenant General Atulya Solankey, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Sudarshan Chakra Corps visited Secunderabad Military Station and reviewed the operational readiness of Bison Division.

During the visit from July 6 to 8, the General Officer was briefed by Major General Prit Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division on varied aspects to include operational preparedness, security situation and administrative aspects for the welfare of the troops in the formation.

According to an official release, the General Officer also visited Batticaloa Brigade, Mehdipatnam and Bowenpally Garrisons to review their operational and security readiness and was briefed by respective Formation Commanders.

He emphasised to remain abreast with the prevailing security situation at the national level and the need to remain focused on developing and refining operational drills.

General Solankey also stressed upon the need to embrace and integrate technology as well as capability building including pragmatic innovations to strengthen operational logistics.

The GOC was briefed upon the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief tasks and COVID-19 Management measures being undertaken by Bison Division.

He lauded the measures implemented by the formation to meet the training parameters in a highly volatile COVID environment in the last few months.

The GOC was also briefed on the role and contribution of the Bison Division in positive social campaigns for the betterment of the society and supporting the cause of National Integration including the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

