Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanadh on Wednesday underscored the importance of the proposed Godavari Floodwater Project for Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region.

Speaking to the media, Sivanadh highlighted that nearly 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater flows into the sea, unused every year.

Also Read | Congress OBC Advisory Council Passes ‘Bengaluru Declaration’, Seeks Caste Census and Breaking 50% Reservation Cap.

"This is a major project for the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Every year, nearly 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater flows into the sea and goes to waste. We aim to construct a project that will bring water to every acre of Rayalaseema. In this regard, we have proposed the Godavari Floodwater Project, which will divert 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater to Rayalaseema. This region is one of the major horticultural hubs in India, and providing it with a reliable water supply is crucial," he said.

The proposed Godavari Floodwater Project, according to Sivanadh, seeks to divert surplus water without infringing on the rights of neighbouring states.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

"Importantly, we are only utilising the floodwaters that naturally belong to Andhra Pradesh. We do not want any conflict with neighbouring states. Our Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, believes in unity among Telugu people. That's why he has even offered Telangana the opportunity to construct their own projects to control floodwaters, while we use only the surplus water. Our demand is justified and rightful," he said.

Sivanadh expressed hope that Wednesday's discussions with Union Minister Patil would yield a constructive outcome.

"Both Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are progressive leaders. They are meeting today with the Union Jal Shakti Minister, and we are confident that a positive conclusion will be reached," he said.

Sivanadh also reiterated that the intention behind the project was mutual development.

"Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has also been part of our party in the past, and he understands the developmental vision of our CM. We want both states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- to grow and develop equally. We are hopeful that a clear resolution on the Godavari project will emerge soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy attended a high-level meeting convened by CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, to discuss inter-state river water issues between the two states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)