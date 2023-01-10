Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from GoFirst Airlines on Tuesday after a flight G8 116 scheduled to depart from Bangalore forgot to board around 50 passengers on January 9.

While the airline shifted 53 out of the total 55 passengers to some other flight destined for different locations, the other two passengers were refunded.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Cab Driver Foils Robbery Bid, Gives Tough Fight to Miscreants Who Tried To Snatch Her Mobile Phone.

The passengers were returned their luggage as confirmed by some of the sources.

A passenger who expressed her inconvenience through a tweet said, "Most horrifying experience with GoFirst airlines. I boarded the bus for the aircraft at 5:30 AM for a flight that was at 6:30 AM. I was still in a bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!"

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Collapse: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Pillar of Under-Construction Metro Collapses on Outer Ring Road.

The passenger while expressing her anger clarified that the driver of the bus to the aircraft didn't stop the bus on time and yet the flight took off without taking more than 50 passengers in. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)