New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they have arrested an active member of the Gogi Gang for demanding Rs 20 lakh from a Rohini-based car dealer.

A member of the Gogi Gang named Sumit alias Fimmi (23), who was wanted in an extortion case, was arrested by the NRI section of Delhi Police's crime branch under the Arms Act.

Also Read | Pongal 2022 Greetings: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin Greet People on Pongal Eve.

He was previously involved in three 'attempt to murder' cases.

The extortion case was registered against him at Prashant Viharm Police Station under Sections 384, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Security Forces Deployed Around Aligarh Muslim University as Students Plan Protest Against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Event.

Acting on secret information, the Prashant Viharm Police team responded swiftly and raided the place of information.

"On seeing the police party, the accused tried to skip away from the back door but SI Hitesh Bhardwaj chased him and caught him near Nangli Vihar Extension with the help of the raiding team," the police said.

The police also recovered one semi-automatic pistol and four live rounds were recovered from him.

The police said that his brother Hitesh alias Happy Bajitpuria is also a sharpshooter, gangster and member of the Neetu Dabodia Gang or Ashok Pradhan Gang and presently lodged in Mandoli Jail in Delhi.

During interrogation, he disclosed that these gangs have now aligned with Gogi Gang.

"In 2017, the accused and his associate Hemant alias Krishan opened fire upon one Nishant. In the same year, he opened fire on one Sumit. He was absconding and was declared a Proclaimed Offender in these cases. In 2018, he along with his associate Sanam Dagar, opened fire on one Monu Bajitpuria and after this case, he was arrested by the local police of PS Bawana," the police said.

He was released on bail in 2020 and thereafter, in the month of December 2022, to arrange the finance for his gang, he along with his associates made an extortion call to a Rohini-based car dealer and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and since then he was absconding, added police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)