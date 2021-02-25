New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs 358 to Rs 45,959 per 10 grams in the national capital, amid selling in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,313 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Silver, on the other hand, rose by Rs 151 to Rs 69,159 per kg as compared with the previous close of Rs 69,008 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 358 in line with selling in global gold."

In the international markets, gold was down at USD 1,792 an ounce, while Silver was trading marginally lower at USD 27.56 an ounce.

