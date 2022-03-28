New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Gold price on Monday dropped by Rs 351 to close at Rs 51,452 per 10 gram in the national capital, reflecting the decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 51,803 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 561 to Rs 68,182 per kg from Rs 68,743 per kg in the previous trading session.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,933 per ounce and silver remained flat at USD 25.10 an ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading more than 1 per cent down at USD 1,933 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

