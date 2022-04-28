Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Nearly three kilograms of gold, and electronic items valued at Rs 1.46 crore were seized from three passengers who arrived here from a gulf nation, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Announces Plan to Accommodate Ukraine-returned Students in State Colleges.

Acting on specific inputs, the department authorities intercepted three passengers who arrived separately here on Wednesday from Dubai, and recovered the consignment, an official release said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Mother of 7 Children Elopes With 20-Year-Old Farm Labourer; Husband Approaches Police.

Gold concealed in a transformer of an old amplifier besides liquor bottles, laptops, iPhones, cigarette cartons worth Rs 1.46 crore were confiscated from the passengers under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passengers were arrested and an investigation is on, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)