Bhopal, April 28: Days after a mother of six children eloped with her neighbour in Vidisha district, a similar incident has come to light in which a woman having seven children, three married - has eloped with a farm labourer in Chhatarpur District.

TOI reported that a complaint has been filed by the husband alleging that she sold her agricultural products and took away all the money. The woman is aged around 50 and is a mother of three daughters. All of her daughters are married. She has two sons aged 19 and 20 years. Gujarat: Married Woman Elopes With 14-Year-Old Boy, Police Ask His Kin To Produce Age Proof

The man she allegedly eloped with is 20-year-old, said police. They came in contact while working at the woman’s farm. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Assaulted, Stripped as Son Elopes With Neighbour in Virudhunagar

In another similar incident, Vidisha district police is still probing a case where a 30-year-old widow has allegedly “eloped” with a boy, leaving behind six children to fend for themselves. She allegedly “fell in love” with her neighbor after her husband’s death a year ago.

Her sister-in-law approached police with the children with a complaint that the woman had taken away all documents related to the policies and bank account with her.

She told police that her brother died falling from a water tank in 2020 and the family was about to get a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs. She requested police to freeze her bank account looking at the future of her six children. Police have registered the complaint and are looking for the couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).