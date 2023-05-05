New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Gold prices declined Rs 160 to Rs 62,040 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 62,200 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 650 to Rs 77,950 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 62,040 per 10 grams, down Rs 160 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 2,040 per ounce and silver was up at USD 25.88 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Friday.

