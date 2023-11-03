New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Gold price rose Rs 50 to Rs 61,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in the precious metal's prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 61,850 per 10 gram.

"Gold prices were slightly up on Friday, up by Rs 50 against its previous close," said Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities.

However, silver plunged Rs 600 to Rs 74,300 per kg.

In the international markets, gold was up at USD 1,987 per ounce while silver was quoting lower at USD 22.61 per ounce.

