Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has come out strongly against MLA KT Jaleel days after the latter filed a conspiracy case against her.

While talking to mediapersons in Kochi, Swapna declared that she will publicise all the matters on Jaleel in her statement which she recorded under section 164 CrPc before the court.

"I will file a plea in the Kerala High Court tomorrow seeking to quash the case against me registered by the police on the complaint of MLA and former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel," she said.

"Because the case against me is a conspiracy. Where did the actual conspiracy take place here? Who has done all this? Who conspired to take Shaj Kiran to me as a representative of the Chief Minister and take it to a settlement level?" she added.

"In my section 164 CRPC statement, I have mentioned KT Jaleel. I just mentioned the names. I didn't defame anyone. I have not conspired against it. I have said the facts before the honourable court. They are doing conspiracy. So I will reveal to you immediately what I said in the section 164 statement about KT Jaleel," he stated.

"I will tell you what crime he committed. But now that he has initiated against me for no reason, sending people to me for settlement and because I don't obey that. Let him put a lot of cases in my name. I don't care. But now I will bring what I have stated in my section 164 statement about KT Jaleel," she added.

"The case against the Swapna is being taken under sections 153 and 120B. That case will only survive if she acted illegally. There is no illegal activity in this. It is not an illegal act to tell the media about the content of the statement under section 164 given to the court. So both sections do not exist. This is a fraud case," said Krishna Raj, Swapna's advocate.

The gold smuggling case came to light after 30 kg of gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here by the Customs Department on July 5, 2020.

BJP and Congress workers waved black flags at the Chief Minister at a couple of places in the state on Saturday as well. Following this, it was decided that a 40-member security team will accompany the Chief Minister while travelling. There will be five personnel in one pilot vehicle, 10 in two commando vehicles and eight in the quick response team. Apart from these, one pilot and escort have also been deployed. This is in addition to the security provided to the events attended by the Chief Minister.

The security for the Chief Minister and ministers has been tightened after protests broke out in the last few days.

Suresh had also alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is involved in the gold smuggling case. She also dragged Vijayan's wife Kamala and their daughter Veena into the controversy. (ANI)

