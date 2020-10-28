Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, was on Wednesday taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ED officials took him into custody from the Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was admitted.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sivasankar in cases registered by the ED and the Customs department in connection with the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels.

The economic offences watchdog, while opposing the anticipatory bail plea in the High Court, had submitted that the agency had reason to believe that Sivasankar was the real beneficiary and accused Swapna Suresh was only a pawn for the gold smuggling.

It had also submitted that the investigation in the matter has revealed that Sivasankar was receiving commissions for the gold smuggling and added that custodial interrogation is required.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

