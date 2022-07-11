Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) Gold weighing over three kilograms worth Rs 1.38 crore was seized at the international airport here and two passengers were arrested in this connection, the customs department said on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department authorities intercepted two passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur and Dubai respectively in the last two days and seized the yellow metal which was concealed in their inner garments, a press release said.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Row: Delhi Court Summons Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

The gold seized was weighing 3.08 kg valued at Rs 1.38 crore and the two passengers both hailing from Tamil Nadu were arrested, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)